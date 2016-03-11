UPDATE 2-Old Mutual says to split up, asset management sale eyed

* To break up into its four main units
* To cut majority stake in Nedbank to a minority one
* Talk firm might sell or list UK asset management arm
By Carolyn Cohn and Noor Zainab Hussain
LONDON, March 11 Anglo-South African financial
services group Old Mutual Plc said on Friday it would
split up into its four main businesses, strengthening
expectations of the sale or listing of its UK asset management
arm.
The break-up of the company, which is listed in London and
Johannesburg and has insurance, asset management and banking
operations, follows a strategic review announced in November,
when former Standard Bank executive Bruce Hemphill took
over as chief executive.
Changes to the regulatory environment in Europe and South
Africa have made the company, which started out in 1845 as a
life insurance firm in Cape Town, more complex to run, it said
in a statement.
"It's a costly structure with insufficient synergies to
justify those costs," Hemphill said.
Old Mutual's solvency capital ratio under new European rules
was 135 percent, lower than many of the other major insurers
that have reported earnings so far this year.
The group said it had not yet decided how it would go about
spinning off the units but that it expected the separation to be
largely completed by the end of 2018.
The company's four units are Old Mutual Emerging Markets,
Old Mutual Wealth, Nedbank Group and OM Asset
Management.
It said it planned to cut its majority stake in Nedbank to a
minority one.
Old Mutual's shares have risen since Sky News reported the
break-up plans last weekend, and said private equity firms had
tabled a multi-billion pound cash bid for Old Mutual Wealth.
Analysts said the unit would be worth 3-4 billion pounds.
The group said its pretax adjusted operating profit for 2015
rose 4 percent in reported currency terms to 1.7 billion pounds
($2.4 billion).
($1 = 0.7004 pounds)
