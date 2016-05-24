Old Mutual confirms approaches for stake in U.S. fund arm

LONDON May 24 Anglo-South African financial
services company Old Mutual on Tuesday confirmed it had
received multiple approaches from potential buyers of its stake
in U.S. fund firm Old Mutual Asset Management (OMAM).
The company said it was responding to media speculation
after the Financial Times on Monday evening reported it was
close to selling the stake to U.S. rival Affiliated Managers
Group.
"Old Mutual confirms that it has received approaches from
third parties to acquire its stake in OMAM. There can be no
certainty that these approaches will lead to any transaction,"
it said in a statement.
Old Mutual also confirmed it was continuing to assess routes
to splitting up its four main businesses.
The Group reported adjusted operating profit before tax of
1.7 billion pounds ($2.46 billion)and had 304 billion pounds of
funds under management from core operations for the year ending
Dec. 31.
($1 = 0.6904 pounds)
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)