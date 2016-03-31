Old Mutual readies sale of Italian wealth unit - sources

| LONDON, March 31
Mutual is preparing to sell its Italian wealth
management unit as part of a wider plan to break up its
business, cut costs and revamp earnings, sources familiar with
the matter said on Thursday.
The Anglo-South African group, which has been present in
Italy since 1997, has asked financial advisory group Rothschild
to sound out potential bidders for its Milan-based subsidiary
which could be valued at up to 300 million euros ($341.88
million), the sources said.
The unit, known as Old Mutual Wealth Italy, is part of the
group's wider wealth management business but is expected to be
sold separately as it operates as a standalone unit, the sources
said.
"There is little integration with the rest of the business
and it would be easy to carve it out," one source said.
On March 11, Old Mutual said it would split into four
businesses, namely a South African bank, an emerging markets
unit, a U.S. asset manager and a wealth manager in Britain.
Rothschild is overseeing the global portfolio reorganization
which will result in a string of divestments, the sources said.
A spokesman at Old Mutual declined to comment on the sale
although he said that the group is "in the process of a managed
separation and this will inevitably lead to speculation
concerning its assets".
Rothschild declined to comment.
Old Mutual, which has a market value of close to 10 billion
pounds and has roughly 320 billion pounds of assets under
management globally, has said its break-up plan would complete
by the end of 2018. It recently appointed an executive, Rob
Leith, to manage the split.
Italy, which accounts for less than 5 percent of Old
Mutual's overall wealth management activities, would be the
first chunk of that division to be spun out, the sources said.
An auction to find a new owner for the Italian subsidiary,
which manages assets worth 6 billion euros, could kick off by
mid May, the sources said, cautioning no deal was certain.
POTENTIAL BIDDERS
In Italy Old Mutual specializes in so-called unit-linked
investment products which combine elements of insurance with
investments in the stock market, so that the risk lies more with
the customer rather than the insurer.
Private equity funds including Cinven, Apollo and
JC Flowers have signalled interest in the asset as they're
trying to raise their exposure to Italy's financial services
sector, two of the sources said.
The list of industry buyers is tight with Swiss insurer
Zurich seen as a likely contender, they said.
The vast majority of European insurers is instead unwilling
to get involved as they grapple with record low interest rates
and regulatory headwinds, the sources said.
Zurich and Cinven declined to comment while spokesmen at
Apollo and JC Flowers were not immediately available for
comment.
Italy has seen a number of insurance-focused deals over the
past 18 months. In November, Cinven took control of insurer Ergo
Italia, part of German insurance company Ergo Group, while in
June JC Flowers closed a deal to buy almost 80 percent of
Eurovita Assicurazione.
Last year, Apollo bought Carige Assicurazioni and Carige
Vita Nuova from troubled Italian lender Carige and is
now in talks to buy a controlling stake in the bank by acquiring
the bulk of a 550 million euro share issue.
($1 = 0.8775 euros)
($1 = 0.6958 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Nerys Avery)