Cinven swoops on Old Mutual's Italian unit in $335 mln takeover - source

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 1 European private equity fund
Cinven is about to start exclusive talks to buy the
Italian wealth arm of financial services firm Old Mutual
for about 300 million euros ($335.22 million), a source with
knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
The Anglo-South African group plans to wrap up the sale of
its Milan-based subsidiary by the end of August, the source
said.
Cinven has emerged as the final buyer for the
company which was put up for sale earlier this year. It trumped
rival bids from U.S. investment firms JC Flowers and Apollo
as well as Lombard International Assurance, a
Luxembourg-based insurer held by U.S. buyout fund Blackstone
.
Cinven, Blackstone and JC Flowers declined to comment. Old
Mutual and Apollo were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Anjuli Davies)