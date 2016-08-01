UPDATE 1-Cinven swoops on Old Mutual's Italian unit in $335 mln takeover - source

(Adds details on company break-up)
By Pamela Barbaglia
LONDON Aug 1 European private equity fund
Cinven is about to start exclusive talks to buy the
Italian wealth arm of financial services firm Old Mutual
for about 300 million euros ($335 million), a source with
knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
The Anglo-South African group plans to wrap up the sale of
its Milan-based subsidiary by the end of August, the source
said.
Cinven has emerged as the final buyer for the
company which was put up for sale earlier this year.
It trumped rival bids from U.S. investment firms JC Flowers
and Apollo as well as Lombard International Assurance, a
Luxembourg-based insurer held by U.S. buyout fund Blackstone
.
Cinven, Blackstone and JC Flowers declined to comment. Old
Mutual and Apollo were not immediately available for comment.
The deal is expected to pave the way for a series of
divestments as the Anglo-South African group is working on a
wider plan to break up its business, cut costs and revamp
earnings.
On March 11, Old Mutual said it would split into four
businesses: a South African bank, an emerging markets unit, a
U.S. asset manager and a wealth manager in Britain.
Italy, which accounts for less than 5 percent of Old
Mutual's overall wealth management activities, is the first
chunk of that division to be spun out.
Financial advisory group Rothschild is leading the process.
Private equity funds are vying for the business, which manages
assets worth 6 billion euros.
Cinven, which was advised by Barclays, has recently
finalised insurance deals including the purchase of Ergo Italia,
a subsidiary of German insurance company Ergo Group.
Other bidders were also keen to boost their presence in
Italy. JC Flowers, which was advised by boutique advisory firm
Equita, closed a deal last year to buy almost 80 percent of
Eurovita Assicurazione.
Apollo, advised by UBS, bought Carige Assicurazioni and
Carige Vita Nuova from troubled Italian lender Carige
last year, while Blackstone, advised by Mediobanca, was looking
to speed up growth at its portfolio business Lombard
International Assurance.
In Italy Old Mutual specialises in unit-linked investment
products which combine elements of insurance with investments in
the stock market, so that the risk lies more with the customer
than the insurer.
The group, which has been present in Italy since 1997, has a
market value of 10.4 billion pounds ($13.7 billion) and has
roughly 320 billion pounds of assets under management globally.
It has said its break-up plan would be complete by the end
of 2018 and recently appointed an executive, Rob Leith, to
manage the split.
($1 = 0.7577 pounds)
