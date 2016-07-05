版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 21:11 BJT

MOVES-Old Mutual unit names Gerard Clancy head of sales

July 5 Old Mutual Global Investors, a wealth management unit of Old Mutual Plc, hired Gerard Clancy as head of sales, South East Asia.

Clancy, who joins from Columbia Threadneedle Investments, will be based in Singapore and report to Carol Wong, managing director, Asia Pacific. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐