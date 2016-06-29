MOVES-Old Mutual Global Investors names Mark Nash head of global bonds

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
June 29 Old Mutual Plc's wealth management unit named Mark Nash head of global bonds to bolster its fixed income team.
Nash will be joined by former colleague Nick Wall in July, who has been appointed as portfolio manager.
Nash, who previously worked at Invesco Perpetual Asset Management, will become the lead manager of Old Mutual global strategic bond fund from Aug. 1, and will take over from Christine Johnson and John Peta. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.