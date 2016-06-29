MOVES-Old Mutual Global Investors names Mark Nash head of global bonds

June 29 Old Mutual Plc's wealth management unit named Mark Nash head of global bonds to bolster its fixed income team.

Nash will be joined by former colleague Nick Wall in July, who has been appointed as portfolio manager.

Nash, who previously worked at Invesco Perpetual Asset Management, will become the lead manager of Old Mutual global strategic bond fund from Aug. 1, and will take over from Christine Johnson and John Peta. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)