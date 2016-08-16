MOVES-Old Mutual Global Investors appoints Richard Mo as China head

Aug 16 Old Mutual Global Investors, a unit of South Africa-based Old Mutual Plc, appointed Richard Mo to the newly created position of head of China, effective Monday.

Mo, based in Hong Kong, will report to Carol Wong, managing director, Asia Pacific.

Mo joins from JP Morgan Asset Management Ltd, where he worked for past 16 years, most recently as head of China retail business. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)