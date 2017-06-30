FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Head of Old Mutual's U.S. fund arm steps down
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月30日 / 早上6点48分 / 2 天前

Head of Old Mutual's U.S. fund arm steps down

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Old Mutual's U.S. fund arm is standing down, the Anglo-South African financial services firm said on Friday as it prepares to break itself into four parts.

Peter Bain will step down as president, chief executive and director of Old Mutual Asset Management with effect from June 30, Old Mutual said.

“Our business is now at a positive inflection point with great momentum, and the Board and Peter believe it is the right time to position the company for its next stage of sustained growth,” Old Mutual Asset Management Chairman James Ritchie said in a statement.

Ritchie will act as executive chairman and interim CEO until a successor is found, the statement said.

Old Mutual has been reducing its holding in the U.S. fund unit down to a minority stake as part of plans to split into four parts by the end of next year.

Old Mutual also reported its solvency II capital ratio stood at 122.3 percent at December 31 2016 under updated reporting requirements, down from 138 percent as of January 1.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below