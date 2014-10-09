BRIEF-Old Mutual says OM Asset Management IPO priced at $14 per share

Activist investor asks Taubman shareholders to vote for its board nominees
April 19 Activist investor Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC has urged Taubman Centers Inc's shareholders to elect the hedge fund's board nominees.
Oct 9 Old Mutual Plc :
* Announces that initial public offering of 22,000,000 ordinary shares of OM Asset Management has been priced at $14.00 per share
* Gross proceeds realised by Old Mutual will be $308 million
* Proceeds after offering costs will be used for general corporate purposes
* BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Credit Suisse are acting as joint book running managers for offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Maya Gold & Silver presents its strategic development plan and reports new surface drilling campaign has commenced at Zgounder silver mine
* Algoma central corporation and nova marine carriers sa create NovaAlgoma short-sea carriers