2014年 10月 9日

BRIEF-Old Mutual says OM Asset Management IPO priced at $14 per share

Oct 9 Old Mutual Plc :

* Announces that initial public offering of 22,000,000 ordinary shares of OM Asset Management has been priced at $14.00 per share

* Gross proceeds realised by Old Mutual will be $308 million

* Proceeds after offering costs will be used for general corporate purposes

* BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Credit Suisse are acting as joint book running managers for offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
