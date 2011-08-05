UPDATE 2-Old Mutual says market turmoil could delay US funds IPO

* IPO of US funds manager may be delayed - CEO

* H1 adjusted operating profit 845 mln stg, up 15 pct

* Old Mutual in "no rush" to sell Nedbank - CEO (Changes lead, adds CEO comment, shares, detail)

By Myles Neligan

LONDON, Aug 5 Anglo-South African financial conglomerate Old Mutual said stock market turmoil may delay the planned initial public offering of its US fund management business next year.

"It is quite clear that the markets are not good. It's looking more and more likely that the IPO may not happen by the end of 2012," Old Mutual CEO Julian Roberts told reporters on a conference call on Friday.

"We don't feel any pressure to rush the IPO, we will take our time and do it when the time is right," Roberts said, adding that floating the funds business was not critical to meeting debt reduction targets.

Global stock markets have slumped in the past five days, with the FTSEurofirst 300 share index down nearly 11 percent this week, on mounting fears of another U.S. recession and on worries about the creditworthiness of Spain and Italy.

Roberts was speaking after Old Mutual reported a better-than-expected 15 percent increase in its first-half profit, helped by cost cuts and strong growth at Nedbank, its majority-owned South African lender.

He said Old Mutual, which last year made a failed attempt to sell Nedbank to HSBC was now in no hurry to offload the business.

"I'm in no rush. We're quite happy to have that for quite some time to come," he told Reuters Insider Television.

The proposed Nedbank sale and IPO of the U.S. asset management business are part of a strategic overhaul launched last year aimed at simplifying Old Mutual's complex structure while paying off 1.5 billion pounds of debt by the end of next year.

The company said it had already reduced its debt by 482 million pounds, and was on track to deliver on its goals.

Old Mutual shares were down 1.77 pct by 0745 GMT, outperforming the FTSE 100 share index, which was 2.4 percent lower. The stock has fallen 10 percent in the year to date.

Old Mutual, which operates insurance, banking and asset management businesses in over 30 countries, made an adjusted operating profit of 845 million pounds in the first six months of the year.

Analysts had expected a profit of 805 million pounds, according to a consensus forecast calculated by the company.

The improvement was driven in part by a 31 percent increase in profit at Nedbank, as well as 82 million pounds in cost savings.

