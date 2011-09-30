Old Mutual To Sell $45.3 Bln Dwight Asset Management

Sept 30 Old Mutual Asset Management, a subsidiary of London-based investment company Old Mutual PLC, is selling Dwight Asset Management Company LLC, according to four sources familiar with the discussions.

Dwight, which had $45.3 billion in assets as of June 30, is an institutional fixed income asset manager that specializes in stable value funds for retirement plans.

Zach Kouwe, a spokesman for Old Mutual, declined to comment. Kristel Garneau, a spokeswoman for Dwight, didn't return a call or e-mail.

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Walden Siew)