MOVES-Old Mutual Global Investors hires Dominik Issler from Martin Currie

May 7 British asset management company Old Mutual Global Investors named Dominik Issler head of its Zurich-based business covering Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Issler joined Old Mutual last week from Martin Currie Investment Management, owned by Legg Mason Inc. He worked as Martin Currie's director and regional head based in Switzerland from 2010.

Old Mutual manages $3 billion in client assets in Europe and serves institutions, wealth managers, private banks, family offices and pension funds.

Issler has also worked as ABN AMRO Asset Management's Swiss chief executive and as the head of Swiss institutional business at Schroder Investment Management. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)