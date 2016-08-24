MOVES-Old Mutual Global names managing director of commodities

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 24 Old Mutual Global Investors, a unit of Anglo-South African financial services company Old Mutual Plc , said it named Diego Parrilla to the newly created role of managing director, commodities.
Parrilla, who will be based in Singapore, joins Old Mutual from investment management firm Dymon Asia Capital.
At Old Mutual, he will initially be responsible for promoting and building its gold and silver fund to institutional investors in Singapore and other markets in which the firm operates.
Parrilla will report to Paul Simpson, investment director at OMGI. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.