MOVES-Old Mutual Global Investors names head of Asian equities

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
Sept 17 Old Mutual Global Investors, the asset management division of Old Mutual Wealth, appointed Joshua Crabb as head of Asian equities.
Crabb will join Old Mutual Global Investors (UK) Ltd in London on Oct. 1 and will return to Hong Kong to work for Old Mutual Global Investors (Asia Pacific) Ltd after receiving regulatory approvals.
Crabb, who will lead the development of the Asian equities product range, will report to Old Mutual Global Investors' CEO Julian Ide.
Crabb will be supported by two analysts, Kris Whitlock and Dmitry Lapidus, who will join the business on Sept. 22.
Crabb previously worked with BlackRock in Hong Kong since 2007. (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co