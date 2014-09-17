版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 17日 星期三

MOVES-Old Mutual Global Investors names head of Asian equities

Sept 17 Old Mutual Global Investors, the asset management division of Old Mutual Wealth, appointed Joshua Crabb as head of Asian equities.

Crabb will join Old Mutual Global Investors (UK) Ltd in London on Oct. 1 and will return to Hong Kong to work for Old Mutual Global Investors (Asia Pacific) Ltd after receiving regulatory approvals.

Crabb, who will lead the development of the Asian equities product range, will report to Old Mutual Global Investors' CEO Julian Ide.

Crabb will be supported by two analysts, Kris Whitlock and Dmitry Lapidus, who will join the business on Sept. 22.

Crabb previously worked with BlackRock in Hong Kong since 2007. (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
