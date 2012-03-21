UPDATE 1-Old Republic merges two insurance units

* To combine Consumer Credit Indemnity and Mortgage Guaranty
segments
* Says the two businesses were operating in runoff mode
March 21 Old Republic Corp said it was
separating its loss-making consumer credit indemnity and
mortgage guaranty insurance units and merging them under a new
group in preparation for a possible recapitalization.
The company said future recapitalization of the combined
business can best be effected by separating these operations
from the holding company.
U.S. housing downturn erased the long-term profitability of
these insurance lines and led to substantial losses, the company
said.
Old Republic said although it maintains a long-term
strategic interest in these lines, it has stopped additional
capital funding for them since they no longer meet its
enterprise risk management disciplines and business
diversification objectives.
Mortgage insurers like Old Republic, Radian Inc,
MGIC Investment Inc and life insurer Genworth's
mortgage unit have been struggling to recoup their losses after
the housing bubble burst and foreclosures soared, leaving them
with large claims on unpaid home loans.
A number of mortgage insurers, like Old Republic, have gone
into a condition known in the insurance industry as run-off --
they do not write any new business and only manage an existing
book of business until all the policies in that book expire.
Old Republic shares closed at $10.54 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.