As Sharp, Japan Display struggle, smaller Japan tech firms thrive in OLED niche

* Apple's expected use of OLED tech boosts equipment demand
* Less well-known Japanese firms thrive on strong demand
* Tokki to double OLED equipment capacity this year -CEO
* Dai Nippon to triple capacity by 2020
By Makiko Yamazaki and Kentaro Hamada
TOKYO, June 16 A glimmer of light for Japan's
battered electronics sector: while Sharp Corp and Japan
Display Inc lag South Korean rivals in making organic
light emitting diode (OLED) screens, some smaller Japanese
equipment makers are booming in niche areas further up the OLED
manufacturing process.
The shift towards OLED has been prompted mainly by Apple
Inc's expected adoption of next-generation OLED
technology in its phones as early as next year.
OLED displays are generally thinner and allow more
flexibility than liquid crystal display (LCD) screens. Research
firm IHS predicts shipments of OLED smartphone panels will
overtake LCDs in 2020.
Already, some less well-known Japanese equipment makers
including Canon Tokki Corp and Dai Nippon Printing Co
have seen strong OLED-related orders from Samsung Display, a
unit of Samsung Electronics, and other global panel
makers.
The success of those firms reflects a broader trend in
Japan's consumer electronics sector. Former giants such as Sharp
and Sony Corp have struggled against the scale of their
Asian rivals, while lesser-known manufacturers have survived by
developing niche technologies.
Tokki, a Canon Inc unit which makes vacuum
evaporators used in making OLED panels, has an order book of
several years, according to industry executives.
CEO Teruhisa Tsugami told Reuters Tokki plans to double
production capacity this year to meet strong demand from clients
including South Korean, Japanese and Chinese panel makers. "The
OLED market is suddenly flourishing on news that Apple is
expected to adopt the technology," Tsugami said.
Tokki has spent years working closely with Samsung to
develop equipment best suited for making smartphone panels. Its
competitors include South Korea's SFA Engineering Corp
and Japan's Ulvac Inc.
SUPPLY CHAIN
Japanese manufacturers began investing in OLED technology in
the 1990s, led by Sony and Pioneer Corp. Most have
since given up due to the high costs and defect rates, but
smaller equipment makers in the supply chain have kept at it,
largely helped by growing sales to Samsung and LG Display
.
"Samsung accounts for roughly 70 percent of orders for those
suppliers," said Hisashi Hattori, OLED consultant at Tokyo-based
Analysis Atelier Corp. "The current supply chain has been made
for Samsung."
Dai Nippon Printing has become a leader in producing
evaporation masks, used to coat light-emitting materials at
precise locations on panels. It said last month it will triple
its production capacity by 2020.
"That decision was based on our forecast of growth in the
OLED market," said Mitsuru Tsuchiya, general manager of Dai
Nippon Printing's fine optronics division.
With Sharp and Japan Display as well as Chinese display
makers such as BOE Technology Group and Tianma
Microelectronics expanding investment in OLED
production, the market is seen growing 16 percent a year to $44
billion by 2020, according to a Markets and Markets report.
Nikon Corp expects orders from global panel makers
to drive up shipments of its lithography equipment - which
project circuit patterns on to flat panels - by more than three
quarters in the year to March.
The firm, better known for its cameras, reckons operating
profit this year from flat panel lithography equipment alone
will hit 50 billion yen ($472 million), helping offset the
impact of weaker camera demand. That's more than its profit
forecast for the overall company.
Shares of Ulvac, which is more exposed to panel equipment
manufacturing than other diversified Japanese peers, jumped 64
percent over the past one year, versus a 22 percent decline in
the wider market.
While the OLED boom is attracting rivals and making
competition tougher, Junji Kido, Yamagata University professor
and organic electronics expert, said Japan "still has an edge in
OLED materials and equipment technologies."
"It's such a waste that domestic panel makers have not
tapped their technologies."
($1 = 105.9800 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Kentaro Hamada; Editing by
Ian Geoghegan and Miyoung Kim)