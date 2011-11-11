Once upon a mattress, Serta sues Oleg Cassini

* Fashion designer objects to Perfect Day Cassini mattress
* Serta seeks ruling it did not infringe Cassini trademark
* Cassini lawyer calls claims "absolutely ridiculous"
By Jonathan Stempel
Nov 11 Serta Inc sued Oleg Cassini Inc to stop
threatened litigation by the fashion designer related to the
sale of mattresses bearing the Cassini name at J.C. Penney Co
(JCP.N) stores.
In a complaint filed in Chicago federal court, Serta said
it stopped selling its Perfect Day Cassini mattress model in
J.C. Penney stores after Oleg Cassini in September accused it
of infringing a trademark dating to the early 1950s.
But Serta said Oleg Cassini has still threatened to sue
both it and J.C. Penney, having maintained that the mattresses
may still be sold as floor samples or in close-outs, and that
links on Google and other search engines still reference them.
"Oleg Cassini Inc does not consider this matter closed,"
and unless Serta provides a full accounting "will proceed to
file suit," the company's lawyer Vincent Reppert wrote in a
Nov. 1 letter attached to Serta's complaint. The designer is
seeking "reasonable damages," the letter added.
Based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, privately-held Serta
calls itself the second-largest mattress manufacturer. It asked
the court to declare it has not infringed any trademark, and to
bar Oleg Cassini from pursuing related trademark litigation.
"These claims are absolutely ridiculous," said J. Vincent
Reppert, a partner at Reppert Kelly representing Oleg Cassini.
"Oleg Cassini has had incontestable trademarks since 1951. We
will vigorously prosecute this action."
Serta said the mattress name "was inspired by numerous
space-related entities including Giovanni Domenico Cassini, a
famous Italian/French astronomer who lived from 1625-1712, and
the famous NASA Cassini spacecraft and solstice mission."
The name is also used for "various food products, a lunar
crater, and a web server," according to Thursday's complaint.
Cassini died in 2006 at the age of 92. He was noted for
dressing former U.S. First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy and others
during a star-studded career. Products still bear his name,
including wedding gowns sold at David's Bridal.
The case is Serta Inc v. Oleg Cassini Inc, U.S. District
Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 11-08004.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Derek Caney)