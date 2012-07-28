Olympics-Boxing-AIBA chief sees more women fighting in 2016

| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 Olympic boxing's governing body
hopes more women will box at the Games in four years time and
will press the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to increase
its quota of competitors to help achieve that goal, its top
official said on Saturday.
Women's boxing, rejected in the past because of a limited
global appeal that saw them only sanctioned to box in Britain 15
years ago, will make its Olympic debut in London with three gold
medals at stake.
Its debut brings to an end the last all-male sport at the
summer games.
The International Boxing Association (AIBA) had to squeeze
the men into 10 weight categories from the 11 fought in Beijing
to make the change and its president said on Saturday it could
seek to increase its quota of competitors from 286 at the 2016
Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games to allow more women to take part.
"In 2016 I do hope we can get more women," Wu Ching-kuo told
a news conference after the first session of men's boxing and
ahead of the first women's bout on Aug. 6.
"The tickets for women are completely sold out, they are
really very popular with television so I think then everyone can
fully realise that women's boxing is not dangerous, it's all
skill."
"In London, the performance of the women is very important,"
he added. "The IOC is also looking at this result. If it is
really positive, as the president of AIBA, I have a duty and
responsibility to fight for more (places)."
Wu, who was recently nominated to the IOC executive board,
has long been keen on ringing in further changes to the sport,
eying the scrapping of computerised scoring, ditching of head
guards and introduction of professional athletes by the time the
Games head to Brazil.
The Taiwanese has said more than 60 professional boxers will
compete at the 2016 Games, chosen from the new World Series of
Boxing (WSB) and soon to be launched AIBA Professional Boxing
(APB), Wu's own brainchild.
After watching what he hopes will be the future stars of APB
from ringside on Saturday, Wu said he was confident he could
lure them away from joining the traditional pro ranks with the
offer of another shot at Olympic gold, a dream professionals
unaffiliated with the AIBA currently cannot chase.
"They have the choice of traditional professional boxing or
APB. We can offer this special opportunity, they can come back
and represent their country at the Olympic games," he said.
"That package is attractive, and we already have some of the
top boxers signed up to join the APB."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)