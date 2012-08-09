版本:
New Issue-Olin Corp sells $200 mln notes

Aug 9 Olin Corp on Thursday sold $200
million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $175 million. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: OLIN CORP 

AMT $200 MLN    COUPON 5.5 PCT     MATURITY    08/15/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/15/2013
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD 5.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  08/22/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 382 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

