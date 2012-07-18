UPDATE 2-Olin Corp bulks up higher-value chemicals with $328 mln buy

* Deal to to buy K.A. Steel Chemicals to increase bleach,
July 18 Chemical and ammunition maker Olin Corp
struck a deal to buy privately held K.A. Steel Chemicals
Inc for $328 million in cash as it shifts focus to higher-value
products such as bleach, hydrochloric acid and potassium
hydroxide.
The acquisition, Olin's biggest to date, will give the
company the opportunity to boost sales of hydrochloric acid,
which is in short supply because of strong demand from the oil
and gas industry. The acid is used in hydraulic fracturing, or
"fracking", to extract oil and gas from tight formations.
Olin's hydrochloric acid shipments increased 10 percent in
the first quarter.
The company said the deal will also expand its bleach
manufacturing capacity by about 20 percent.
Olin's McIntosh, Alabama bleach plant, which began
operations in the first quarter, boosted the company's
bleach-making capacity by about 15 percent and the company plans
to open two more plants in the fourth quarter.
About 71 percent of Olin's 2011 sales came from its Chlor
Alkali products segment, which makes chlorine, caustic soda,
hydrochloric acid, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.
The company acquired PolyOne Corp's 50 percent
interest in the SunBelt Chlor Alkali partnership last year.
Clayton, Missouri-based Olin said in April it expected
earnings at its Chlor Alkali segment to rise in the second
quarter on stronger demand for bleach and chlorine, although
this would be partially offset by lower prices.
Olin increased prices for chlorine and caustic soda in the
first quarter, but has said it is encountering resistance from
customers. The company said the latest deal will help broaden
its customer base.
LESS CYCLICAL
The acquisition increases the amount of Chlor Alkali
capacity that can be sold as value-added products and will
improve profitability across the economic cycle, a company
executive said on a conference call with analysts.
Leading chemical companies such as Dow Chemical Co,
German conglomerate BASF SE and Ashland Inc
are increasing focus on specialty chemicals, demand for which
tends to be resilient during economic downturns.
Cabot Corp signed a $1.1 billion deal last month to
buy privately held Dutch chemical company Norit NV reduce the
cyclical nature of its business.
Lemont, Illinois-based K. A. Steel distributes caustic soda
and manufactures bleach. It had revenue of $435 million and
adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) of $31 million in 2011, Olin said.
Olin said it expects the deal with K.A. Steel to close by
the end of the third quarter, after which it will immediately
add to both its earnings and cash flow.
The company will finance the deal with cash on hand, debt
and by issuing new senior notes.
Olin's shares, which have risen about 7 percent so far this
year, were up 2 percent at $21.38 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.