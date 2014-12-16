MOVES-Ex-FSA chief Sants to join consulting firm Oliver Wyman

Dec 16 Hector Sants, Britain's former top
financial industry regulator, is joining Oliver Wyman, a
management consulting firm, as a partner and vice-chairman
starting July 1.
Sants will be based in the London office of Oliver Wyman,
which is a unit of Marsh & McLennan Companies.
He resigned from Barclay's Bank in November 2013, 10 months
after joining the bank as head of compliance.
Sants is currently the Chair of the Archbishop of
Canterbury's Task Group on promoting responsible savings and
credit, exploring the role the Church can play in this
area.
Sants' extensive experience in UK's financial markets played
a big role during the financial crisis when he led the Financial
Services Authority (FSA) from July 2007 to June 2012, and
reorganised it into the current conduct and prudential
structure.
Prior to joining Oliver Wyman, Sants, who was knighted in
2013, will serve as the chief advisor to Abu Dhabi GlobalMarket
until June 2015.
Abu Dhabi GlobalMarket, established by a federal decree in
2013, is a broad-based financial services hub for local,
regional, and international institutions. It is expected to
launch formally in 2015.
Earlier Sants also served as CEO of Europe, Middle East and
Africa region for Credit Suisse First Boston.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru)