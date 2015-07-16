REFILE-Shares of discount retailer Ollie's Bargain rise in debut

(Drops the word 'class' in second paragraph)

July 16 Shares of U.S. deep discount retailer Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, known for the catch phrase "good stuff cheap", rose as much as 43.7 percent in their debut, valuing the company at up to $1.31 billion.

Ollie's raised about $142.8 million by selling all the 8.9 million shares offered. The stock was priced at $16 per share, above the top end of the expected price range of $13-$15.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company sells excess inventory like houseware, sporting goods and toys from manufacturers who make too much of an item or change their packaging.

The stock hit a high of $22.99 in early trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

JPMorgan Securities, Jefferies, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith were among the underwriters of the IPO. (Reporting by Neha Dimri and Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru)