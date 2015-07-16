UPDATE 1-Shares of discount retailer Ollie's Bargain soar in debut

(Adds analyst comment, details)
By Sudarshan Varadhan and Neha Dimri
July 16 Shares of U.S. deep discount retailer
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, known for the
catch phrase "good stuff cheap", rose as much as 43.7 percent in
their debut, valuing the company at up to $1.31 billion.
The stock hit a high of $22.99 in early trading on the
Nasdaq on Thursday.
The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company sells excess
inventory like houseware, sporting goods and toys from
manufacturers who make too much of an item or change their
packaging.
Ollie's, which operates 187 stores in the eastern half of
the United States, also works with insurance companies to buy
salvaged merchandise and has liquidated major retail centers.
Ollie's raised about $142.8 million by selling all the 8.9
million common shares offered. The stock was priced at $16 per
share, above the top end of the expected price range of $13-$15.
Private equity firm CCMP Capital Advisors LLC holds about 61
percent stake in company, while Chief Executive and co-founder
Mark Butler holds 25 percent.
CCMP acquired its stake in 2012 in a deal that valued the
company at about $700 million, according to Moody's. Discount
retailer Dollar Tree Inc sold its stake in Ollie's in
2012.
Ollie's prices its goods at a discount of up to 70 percent
to department and specialty stores and up to 20-50 percent to
mass market retailers.
"It is fast-growing, it is profitable and has a tremendous
amount of room to expand," said Bob Goldin, executive vice
president at food service consultancy Technomic, adding the
company's loyalty program is unique and the company has good
consumer connectivity.
Ollie's, founded in 1982, has doubled its store count in the
past five years.
The retailer expects to open between 25-30 new stores in
2015 to expand in southeastern United States, including Florida.
Ollie's reported an 18 percent rise in revenue to about $638
million for 2014. Net income rose 38 percent to about $27
million.
The company competes with off-price retailers such as TJX
Cos Inc, Ross Stores Inc and Burlington Stores
Inc.
Off-price retailers thrive by offering labels such as Dolce
and Gabbana or Juicy Couture at low prices. Often, this is
off-season merchandise sourced from manufacturers or department
store operators.
Ollie's successful IPO follows strong debuts by other U.S.
retailers like party goods chain Party City Holdco Inc
and crafts marketplace Etsy Inc, which listed their
shares in April.
JPMorgan Securities, Jefferies, Merrill Lynch, Pierce,
Fenner & Smith were among the underwriters of the IPO.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru;
Editing by Don Sebastian)