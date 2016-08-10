Olympics-Police release Moroccan boxer accused of sexual assault

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 A Brazilian judge released on Wednesday a Moroccan boxer accused of sexually assaulting two maids in the Olympic Village but said he cannot approach the Village or leave Rio without authorisation.
Hassan Saada, 22, missed out on the Olympics after failing to appear for his Aug. 6 preliminary fight in the men's light heavyweight division (81kg), having been arrested a day earlier.
Turkey's Mehmet Nadir Unal advanced with a walkover.
Another boxer, who was the flag bearer for the Namibian national team, was also arrested on Aug. 6 on suspicion of attempting to sexually assault a maid. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.