Olympics-Rio police arrest Moroccan Olympic boxer for sexual assault

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 5 A Moroccan Olympic boxer was arrested on charges he sexually assaulted two women in the Olympic Village, Rio de Janeiro police said on Friday.
Hassan Saada, a 22-year-old competing in the 81 kilogram category, was arrested on Friday morning on allegations that he assaulted two maids who worked at the Village.
The alleged incident took place on Wednesday, authorities said.
Police did not provide further details. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.