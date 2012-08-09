Olympics-London's Africa Village closes early

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 9 The Africa Village, aimed at
showcasing the continent's culture during the London Olympics as
well as helping promote a potential bid to host the 2024 Games,
has closed early.
The village in Kensington Gardens, a plush part of London
near the Royal Albert Hall, was officially opened in a ceremony
attended by Britain's Olympics minister Hugh Robertson last
Saturday.
"Sadly, due to logistical problems Africa Village has had to
close early," London and Partners, the city's official
promotional body, said in a statement on Thursday.
It had worked with ANOCA - the Association of National
Olympic Committees of Africa - to set up the village, which cost
2.4 million pounds ($3.76 million) according to British media.
A message on the village's website said: "Sorry. This page
is temporarily closed until further notice."
The village occupied a prime spot in central London, next to
the Russian tent promoting the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.
It was set up to host athletes and visitors during the Games
and was the first time the African national Olympic Committees
had opened a hospitality house together.
Stands promoted the cultural, artistic and sporting heritage
of African nations, with modern and traditional music, fashion,
dancing and photographic exhibitions.
However, it began to run into financial difficulties when
only 15 of the 40 expected nations turned up, a source close to
organisers said.
The news website "Inside the Games" said suppliers were owed
395,000 pounds.
A selection of African NOCs contacted by Reuters had not
immediately replied.
It was not clear whether the village will reopen before the
end of the Games on Sunday.
An IOC spokesman said it was premature to talk about who
would be liable to pay any unpaid bills, if anyone.
"If it is true, it's very sad," he added.
Three African cities are being touted as possible bidders
for the 2024 Olympics including Casablanca in Morocco, Durban in
South Africa and Alexandria in Egypt.
($1 = 0.6386 British pounds)
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby)