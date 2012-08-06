Olympics-Bouncy announcers can grate - just let fans enjoy it

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 6 The cheery announcer at the
women's volleyball urges the crowd to join in a perky chorus of
"Is This The Way to Amarillo?"
At Lord's, the commentator tells archery fans, "Come on
people, let's hear it for Ukraine." Surely a first for the
hallowed home of cricket.
But at the athletics and swimming - showpiece sports in the
Olympic Park - the announcers are full of facts and figures.
They have clearly done their homework, even if they do get
drowned out by a cacophony of cheering fans.
However, the brigades of "Come on and make some
noise" warm-up merchants can grate. Remorselessly jolly, they
sound like desperate DJs in a rain-soaked English seaside
resort. Half the fun is comparing the contrasting styles from
venue to venue.
Down at the equestrian dressage, the plummy voice of the
commentator matches the well-heeled audience.
Some sports like beach volleyball readily lend themselves to
showbusiness - it's all Hollywood in the sand.
The atmosphere at the velodrome is electrifying enough. But
the announcer gets full marks for originality, organising a slow
motion Mexican wave to classical music.
Ear plugs should have been issued at Cardiff's Millennium
Stadium when the British women's soccer team played New Zealand.
A high-pitched announcer yelled, "Let's show the world what
Cardiff can do." Then, remorselessly and at top volume, she
bellowed, "Are you having fun?"
They had been until she started screaming at them.
ROCK CONCERT
The debate has raged for some time about the level of
entertainment stadium organisers should impose on sports fans.
Organisers feel the need to pretend they are staging a rock
concert. But blaring music and strident announcers can kill the
atmosphere, not enhance it.
Come the halfway point at London 2012, organisers decided it
was time for a tweak to tone it down in the main stadium. But
they have consciously decided to ramp up the presentations and
add loads of music.
Paul Deighton, Chief Executive of the London organising
committee, told reporters on Sunday: "We worked very hard from
the moment we got the Games to try to do some more interesting
things with sport presentation.
"And you see we try and tailor it for each sport. Whether
it's the lighting, you know the dramatic effect you can get in a
sport like fencing, whether it's the music - how you can really
gee-up what you might call the rock 'n' roll sports."
"There are some people of course who would prefer complete
silence and focus on the athletes, " he said.
And you cannot please all the people all the time.
International Basketball Federation secretary general
Patrick Baumann told reporters: "Personally, I may agree that it
is too loud but the spectators love it. It also does not bother
the players. It was the right choice. People like it."
Pity the poor announcers themselves, especially at the
gymnastics where a diplomatic gaffe was narrowly avoided.
In one final, there was a long pause before the loudspeaker
introduction of South Korea's Kim Soo-myun. The announcer
appeared to be checking which Korea the gymnast was from.
Kim, standing in front of the vault, appeared amused as the
audience collectively held their breath in what was an otherwise
flowing list of introductions.
After a dramatic pause, the announcer correctly introduced
Kim to loud applause.
(Additional reporting by Avril Ormsby, Karolos Grohmann and
Sarah Young; Editing by Matt Falloon)