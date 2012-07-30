Olympics-Archery-Shaking last seed fails to rattle S.Korea's Im

| LONDON, July 30
share of David and Goliath stories, but the role of giantkiller
proved well beyond the reach of San Marino archer Emanuele Guidi
on Monday.
Guidi, ranked 394th in the world, faced one of archery's
brightest stars in South Korea's Im Dong-hyun, who broke the
world record for 72 arrows on Friday and won bronze in the team
event on Saturday.
Im was seeded first of 64 competitors after scoring 699 from
a possible 720 in the ranking round, while Guidi was ranked
last, notching 110 points fewer.
Korea's world number two made short work of the 42-year-old
Guidi, who got off to a good start but failed to put Im under
any pressure in the individual competition's new set-based
format.
"I am still shaking. Did you see me shaking on the shooting
line?" he asked. "I had nothing to lose today. My first
objective was being here and I am," Guidi said.
"I just hope I did not make such a bad performance."
Myanmar's Nay Myo Aung, ranked 56, and Egyptian Ahmed
El-Nemr, 57, pulled off the biggest shocks of the first round by
eliminating Romain Girouille who was seeded ninth after Friday's
ranking round, and Canada's Crispin Duenas, ranked eight.
However, the success was fleeting as both went out in the
next round.
On the women's side, Taiwan's Tan Ya-ting looks to be one of
the few real challengers to South Korea's team gold
medal-winning trio of Ki Bo-bae, Lee Sung-jin and Choi Hyeon-ju,
who shoot later in the week.
Mexican Aida Roman also made it through her opening two
matches, though her second round opponent Bombayla Devi Laishram
could hardly have made it easier for her.
The erratic Indian missed the scoring rings completely with
her first arrow of the fourth set, then hit dead centre for 10s
with the other two.
