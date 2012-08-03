UPDATE 2-Olympics-Archery-Oh ends Korea's long wait for gold

* Oh wins gold for South Korea
* Long wait for men's individual title over
By Peter Rutherford
LONDON, Aug 3 Oh Jin-hyek won South Korea's
first men's Olympic individual archery gold medal after beating
Takaharu Furukawa of Japan in the final at Lord's cricket ground
on Friday.
Oh had survived a nerve-wracking single arrow shoot-off
against China's Dai Xiaoxiang to reach the final but left
nothing to chance against the Japanese, closing out the victory
in four sets.
Dai beat Rick van der Ven of the Netherlands to win the
bronze, earning China their first men's individual medal.
Oh's win brought to an end South Korea's long wait for the
individual title. The South Koreans have had the upper hand in
the team competition, winning four of a possible seven, but the
individual title had always eluded them.
The 30-year-old had tried to break into the mighty Korean
Olympic team for more than a decade and said he just had to bide
his time to make his dream come true.
"I was not as good at sports in my 20's, but now I've turned
30 and I want to keep doing sports for a long time," said Oh at
a news conference.
"I was taking part in the national qualifications to
participate in the Olympics since the Sydney Games.
"I always hoped to get to the Olympics and now my first
dream has come true, and on top of that I have a gold medal so
really I'm a very happy man."
Both individual gold medals went to South Korean athletes at
the 2012 Games as Ki Bo-bae won gold on Thursday.
The Korean women also won their seventh consecutive Olympic
team gold in London while their male counterparts had to settle
for bronze after winning the team title at the Sydney, Athens
and Beijing Games.
ONE LAST ARROW
Japan's Furukawa had also come through a shoot-off in his
semi-final and while he said he was initially disappointed to
miss out on the gold he soon realised how special it was to earn
an Olympic silver medal.
"Immediately after I lost the final I was regretting that I
couldn't get the gold ... but after that I did some interviews
and the sense of happiness gradually came to the surface and now
I'm really happy."
Oh was part of the Korean trio that broke the team 72 arrow
world record in the ranking round last Friday, but his team
mates Im Dong-hyun and Kim Bub-min were the two favourites to
vie for the gold.
However, world number two Im was stunned by the Netherlands'
Van der Ven in the last 16 while Kim lost to China's Dai in the
quarter-finals.
Dai was bitterly disappointed to miss out on the final and
rued the fact all four of his matches on Friday had been decided
in a shoot-off after the scores after five sets were tied.
"This is not what I wanted," he said. "I'm not here just to
compete for that one last arrow."
