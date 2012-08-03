Olympics-Archery-South Korean Im loses to Dutchman in last 16

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 3 South Korean world record holder
Im Dong-hyun made an early exit from the men's individual
archery competition at the London Olympics on Friday, going out
in the last 16 to Dutchman Rick van der Ven.
Im, who set the world record for 72 arrows in the ranking
round a week ago, has two team gold medals from Beijing and
Athens but had made the individual gold his priority in London.
The world number two will return to South Korea with just a
bronze from the team event after the Koreans were surprisingly
knocked out in the semi-finals by the United States.
Despite winning three consecutive team titles in Sydney,
Athens and Beijing, South Korea has never had a male Olympic
individual champion.
Im, who has strong myopia but refuses to wear glasses or
lenses when he shoots, cut a forlorn figure as he walked off the
field but said he would put the loss behind him and was already
looking towards the 2016 Games.
"What's done is done. I'm ready for the next Olympics," he
said, adding that physically he was not in top shape.
"I wasn't under too much pressure and my mind was pretty
clear. I'm not satisfied but I did my best."
Dutchman Van der Ven, ranked 20th in the world, was
delighted to have defeated Im and said the early conditions
might have suited his style.
"It's the first time I've beaten a Korean archer in senior
competition, although I had beaten them in youth world
championships," he said.
"As a left-hander, the sun was good for me at this time of
day, behind my back, but we'll have to see what it's like in the
next round."
Van der Ven will face Kuo Cheng-wei of Taiwan in the
quarter-finals later on Friday, the final day of archery at the
2012 London Olympics.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)