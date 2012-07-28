UPDATE 1-Olympics-Archery-Italy beat U.S. to win men's team gold

| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 Italy beat the United States by
a single point on the last arrow of a nailbiting men's team
archery final to win the gold medal at the London Olympics on
Saturday.
Needing a perfect 10 with his last shot, Michele Frangilli,
shooting with Marco Galiazzo and Mauro Nespoli, hit the centre
of the target to give Italy a 219-218 win at Lord's Cricket
Ground.
"I watched the flight of the arrow and I knew I needed it
because it was the last one. I was under so much pressure
because time was running out," said Frangilli.
It was a heartbreaking loss for the Americans, who had
defeated defending champions South Korea in the semi-final.
The Koreans had to settle for the bronze medal after beating
Mexico in the playoff.
