2012年 7月 29日 星期日 02:35 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Archery-Italy beat U.S. to win men's team gold

| LONDON, July 28

LONDON, July 28 Italy beat the United States by a single point on the last arrow of a nailbiting men's team archery final to win the gold medal at the London Olympics on Saturday.

Needing a perfect 10 with his last shot, Michele Frangilli, shooting with Marco Galiazzo and Mauro Nespoli, hit the centre of the target to give Italy a 219-218 win at Lord's Cricket Ground.

"I watched the flight of the arrow and I knew I needed it because it was the last one. I was under so much pressure because time was running out," said Frangilli.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Americans, who had defeated defending champions South Korea in the semi-final.

The Koreans had to settle for the bronze medal after beating Mexico in the playoff. (Editing by Ken Ferris)

