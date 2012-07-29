UPDATE 2-Olympics-Archery-S.Korean women win gold number seven

(Adds quotes)
By Peter Rutherford
LONDON, July 29 South Korea won the Olympic
women's team archery title for the seventh consecutive time on
Sunday after beating China in the final at Lord's cricket
ground.
The Korean trio of Ki Bo-bae, Lee Sung-jin and Choi Hyeon-ju
scored 210 points from their 24 arrows to beat the Chinese by a
single point. Each arrow can score a maximum of 10 points by
hitting the centre of a target 70 metres away.
For the second day in a row, the gold medal came down to the
very last arrow, Ki needing a nine or better to win the match.
She nailed the nine to spark celebrations with her team mates
and coach.
South Korea's gold medal will be met with elation and relief
back home after the men's team, champions in Sydney, Athens and
Beijing, had to settle for bronze after losing to the United
States in the semi-final.
South Korea's women have now won 13 of the last 14 archery
gold medals and will be heavy favourites to add to their tally
in the individual event.
Choi said that their success had given rise to such
expectation in South Korea that coming home without the gold was
virtually inconceivable.
"It's true people tend to think that we should always win
the women's archery gold medal, but at the same time that
pressure has made us more determined to reach our goals," she
added.
"Britain is such a long way from Korea and coming here was
so difficult. The hardest thing was dealing with the changeable
weather, but really it's been the greatest honour to take part
in the Olympics in London."
For the Chinese, it was the third Olympics in a row where
they finished second best to the South Koreans.
Cheng Ming said it was a great experience to face the
Koreans, but getting the silver left her with mixed feelings.
"First of all I'm excited, but at the same time it's such a
shame, a pity," she added. "In the individual event I will
accumulate more experience."
Japan beat Russia to win the bronze medal match. It was the
first women's archery medal for Japan at an Olympics.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey and Justin Palmer)