Olympics-Archery-Indians loving life at Lord's

LONDON, July 23 For most young boys growing up
in cricket-crazy India, walking out on the hallowed turf at
Lord's is the stuff dreams are made of. Archer Tarundeep Rai is
no different.
Rai is part of the Indian men's archery triumvirate with
Jayanta Talukandar and Rahul Banerejee competing at the London
Olympics and hopes they can grab a podium place.
South Korea are the favourites after winning the last three
Olympic team gold medals, though the United States are expected
to run them close in London with world number one Brady Ellison
anchoring the team.
"Before I came here I thought that Lord's always favoured
Indians when they play cricket and I hope this will continue
with archery," said Rai.
"It is a great opportunity to come here and play. At home we
call Lord's the 'Mecca of cricket'. It is a dream come true to
come to such a historic venue."
Team mate Talukandar said holding the competition at Lord's
had put archery on the map in India.
"When I used to tell people that I did archery they didn't
know what it was, but since the Commonwealth Games at home,
people know what it is now.
"When they heard the archery was at Lord's that was when
they became really interested in archery at the Olympics."
Rai also hoped England's large Indian community would
provide strong support.
"I hope most of the Indian people here will come and see us.
We don't have many spectators in our national tournaments so I
hope spectators will come.
"Maybe they will come just to see Lord's and then see the
archery also. At home people will be watching because this is
Lord's."
India's preparations for the archery competition, which
starts on Friday, have been interrupted by illness.
Several team members fell sick due to the change in climate
from the sweltering heat of India to cool, wet weather in the
British capital, though they had tried to prepare for the
changing conditions in training.
"We have shot in very, very cold places. We went to the
border of India and China and it is very cold there," said.
Talukandar. "We went there because we thought it would be cold
here."
