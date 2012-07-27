UPDATE 1-Olympics-Archery-South Korean Im breaks world record

* Im non plussed about record
By Peter Rutherford
LONDON, July 27 South Korea's Im Dong-hyun broke
his own 72-arrow world record in the archery ranking round for
the London Olympics with a score of 699 on Friday.
Im and his South Korean team mates, Kim Bub-min and Oh
Jin-hyek, also broke the team world record for 72 arrows with a
score of 2,087 at Lord's Cricket Ground.
Im, who won team gold at the 2008 and 2004 Games, lost his
world number one ranking to American Brady Ellison in 2011 but
has been in sensational form in the lead-up to the London Games,
winning the test event at Lord's late last year and setting the
previous record of 696 in Turkey in May.
The Korean, who suffers from strong myopia and just aims at
a "blob of yellow colour" in the centre of the target 70 metres
away, was happy to be at the top of the ranking round but was
not about to get carried away.
"It's just the first round so I won't get too excited about
it," he said.
Im will face 64th ranked archer Emanuele Guidi of San Marino
in the first round. Guidi scored 110 points less than Im.
Im's team mate Kim would also have broke the record after
shooting 698, while the third member of the team Oh finished
with 690.
South Korean head coach Jang Young-sool was delighted his
team had shot so well in the ranking round and said the damp
drizzly conditions had not been a problem.
"It was good weather to shoot," he told Reuters. "A world
record gives us confidence for the rest of the competition."
Despite winning the last three team gold medals, South
Korea's men have yet to win the individual title.
(Editing by Ed Osmond/Greg Stutchbury)