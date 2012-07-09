PREVIEW-Olympics-Archery-Koreans set to bowl over rivals at Lord's

| July 9
July 9 It is unlikely anyone on the South Korean
archery team could sit down for a chat about the rules of
cricket, but the Olympic champions may deliver the most
dominating performance Lord's has ever seen during this summer's
London Games.
The 'home of cricket' will provide a stunning background to
the archery competition at the 2012 Games, and the South
Koreans, with their spotless white uniforms and ice-cool
composure, will look right at home.
While South Korea's men won the team titles in Sydney,
Athens and Beijing, the women are on a different planet, winning
all six gold medals in the team event since the category was
introduced at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.
The Koreans will be supremely confident of adding two more
team gold medals to their collection, and Ki Bo-bae said the
depth of archery talent at home meant that making it through the
national selection process was the hardest part.
"It's more difficult to become a member of the national team
than to win a gold medal at the Olympics, I really feel that,"
she said.
The individual titles this year, however, could be harder to
come by.
Having won gold at every Olympics since the 1984 Los Angeles
Games, South Korea's women had their streak snapped by China's
Zhang Juanjuan in Beijing.
Among those standing in the Koreans' way in London will be
emerging talent Deepika Kumari, who has a real chance of winning
India's first archery medal.
Remarkably, despite dominating the sport for decades at
Olympic and world level, South Korea's bowmen have never managed
to bag the individual title.
Former men's world number one Im Dong-hyun has two Olympic
team golds and holds the world record for 72 arrows (696) but
concedes that even with his stellar record the upcoming Games
are giving him sleepless nights.
"I get nervous more than ever these days, and I feel the
burden is heavier than ever," Im said. "But this is a golden
opportunity for me, so I will do my best to get gold medals for
myself and my team."
The biggest threat to the Koreans' campaign to win a first
individual gold is American Brady Ellison, who snatched the
world number one ranking and became the first recurve male
archer to win three consecutive World Cup stages last year.
The individual competition in London will see archers
compete head-to-head in a battle of five sets, with three arrows
per set, instead of the previous 12-arrow shootut.
Athletes earn two points for winning a set, and one for a
tie, and the first to reach six points wins the match.
