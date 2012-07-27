Olympics-Archery-Fans turned away after ticket scam

LONDON, July 27 Hundreds of excited fans were
turned away on arrival at Lord's Cricket Ground on Friday after
buying fake Olympic archery tickets.
The event, a qualifying round rather than the competition
proper, had been officially billed as "unticketed" - meaning
closed to the public - but scam websites have been selling
counterfeit tickets.
Other members of the public turned up without any tickets,
believing unticketed to mean free to watch.
In the past, some events like marathons and cycle road races
have been billed as unticketed, but spectators could turn up and
watch as they pleased.
"I was made to feel stupid," said Fanna Horsmann visiting
from Amsterdam. "We changed hotel so we could get up early and
see the archery, only to be told I couldn't have read website
information properly."
"It's a total fail," agreed Karen McConnell from Little
Venice, "especially after all the issues I had with my ticket
account which was frozen on the LOCOG (London Organising
Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games) website."
In a statement to reporters, the Director of Sport for LOCOG
Debbie Jevans maintained that there was adequate information on
the Games website and that preliminary rounds had always been
held behind closed doors.
Commenting on the counterfeit tickets, a London 2012
spokeswoman advised people to be "extremely cautious and
vigilant when attempting to buy tickets and only buy from an
official source."
(Reporting by Stephen Addison, Editing by Nigel Hunt)