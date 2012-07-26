Olympics-Park workers scramble to finish before opening

| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 Carpenters, gardeners, crane
operators and contractors of every kind were working flat out on
Thursday to prepare the London 2012 Olympic park in time to
welcome the public for Friday's opening ceremony.
The Olympic stadium, the velodrome, aquatics and basketball
centres loom over the sprawling park that has transformed a
formerly tired corner of east London into a hive of industry,
with last minute touches being carried out everywhere.
The BMX cycling venue still had several workmen in high
visibility jackets beavering away in the stands and contractors
below cutting wood, while the course looked unfinished with
black plastic sheeting covering one part and cables appearing
from the ground in places.
In the park, one of the giant megastores selling memorabilia
was still having its front entrance design finished and an
entranceway by the Stratford Gate was being fixed and painted at
the same time.
Carpenter Frank Fitzpatrick told Reuters he had been working
some "good long shifts" as he hooked himself into a harness to
carry out work on the unfinished entranceway, but said the last
minute scramble was a fixture of all large-scale projects.
"It's last minute changes, last minute jobs," he said. "In
an hour's time it won't be the same."
Out across the park, most of the decoration is in place from
benches to swathes of wild flowers while restaurants are up but
not open.
Picnic tables are upturned and metal barricades lie
everywhere as golf carts, organisers, reporters, cameramen,
photographers whizz past the pink-coloured signs and maps to
guide the visitors.
DOG RELIEF
Although there was great attention to detail such as a "dog
relief" area complete with a roll of toilet paper, the nearby
drinking water fountains were leaking and farther along two
workers were ripping into boxes of umbrellas to put on picnic
tables not far away from Europe's largest McDonald's.
"When asked if things were frantic, one said: "No, no,
no...well maybe."
London's organising committee LOCOG said that what may
appear as a last minute frenzy to the untrained eye was typical
for such a giant project.
"We're putting the final touches and we are looking forward
to welcoming everybody," a spokesman said.
On the vast apron of pavement near the Olympic Stadium,
acres of wild flower, turf on forklift trucks and pallets of
live vegetation lay waiting to be installed in the Olympic
stadium for director Danny Boyle's hotly anticipated opening
show.
The flowers have survived a three-day baking heatwave that
has been a welcome relief for most Britons after months of rain.
Landscape gardener Jan Oliver, who was watering the plants,
turf, grass and wild flowers on plastic sheeting, told Reuters
she had started growing all the vegetation from seed in March.
But the last few days have been hectic.
"We've got a 28-hour day today," the 54-year-old said,
adding that the plants needed the kind of round the clock care
any mother was familiar with.
"It's just like looking after a baby. They need food, they
need water, they need shelter."
Other contractors fixing the details on storefronts, logos
and signs across the park said the scale of what had been
accomplished over the last few weeks was astonishing.
"It's a stunning achievement, though we are all absolutely
dead on our feet," said one who declined to give his name as his
workers applied last minute touches to a window front.
Just outside the gates, there were crowds of people craning
for a look in, taking pictures, many there just to see the
athletes and bask in the glow of an unusual event.
At a giant queue just outside the park, 46-year-old holiday
cottage owner Fiona Robertson was waiting to pick up tickets for
the opening ceremony and was brimming with excitement about a
show which is expected to be all about the best of Britain.
"I might even cry with pride," she said.
