Olympics-"Girl next door" Ennis smiling all the way to the bank

* Ennis lives up to billing as face of the Games
* Modesty part of her charm
* But it's a still a man's world when it comes to earnings
By Keith Weir
LONDON, Aug 5 Britain's Jessica Ennis may be on
her way to becoming the most marketable woman in world sport
after her heptathlon gold confirmed her as the smiling face of
the London Games.
A winning combination of looks, athleticism and warmth have
made her the poster girl for the Games. The 26-year-old, whose
father is originally from Jamaica, embodies the positive
multicultural image that Britain's leaders want to show to the
world.
British Airways, one of her sponsors, have even painted a
huge image of the athlete on a field close to Heathrow airport
with the words "Welcome to Our Turf."
There was always the risk her advisers were setting her up
for a big fall, but Ennis thrived under pressure on Saturday
night to surge to victory in the 800 metres, the last of her
seven events in what is the ultimate test for a female athlete.
"She is set up for life," sports marketing expert Patrick
Nally told Reuters. "She is the epitome of the London Games.
Winning at home has that extra kudos and she will be able to
trade off it for many years," he added.
Ennis had been expected to make around one million pounds
this year but that figure will now be multiplied after a
performance that will help sell her to the world.
"She is extremely marketable. She will be inundated and her
management will need to make sure things are properly
structured," added Nally.
Current endorsements include Olay skincare products and
Powerade sports drinks, made by Olympic sponsors Procter &
Gamble and Coca-Cola, respectively.
MODESTY
Ennis's hometown, the northern English city of Sheffield, is
famous around for the world for its steel products, part of
Britain's industrial heritage celebrated in Danny Boyle's
opening ceremony.
She trains in her home city and lives near her parents with
her boyfriend and their pet labrador.
Part of her charm lies in her modesty in a country that is
obsessed with celebrity - after her triumph, Ennis linked hands
with her fellow competitors and bowed to the crowd, rather than
milking the applause alone.
"She is unique in that she is the girl next door but has
ability that the girl next door does not have," said Danny
Townsend of sports brand analysis company Repucom.
Townsend compared Ennis' impact to that of Australian 400
metre runner Cathy Freeman, Australia's first Aboriginal
athletics champion who took gold in Sydney in 2000.
"She can become a beacon for success and the social fabric
of the country in the way she handles herself, the way she
appears," he said.
"FROM STADIUM TO CATWALK"
German sportswear company Adidas has worked with
Ennis for seven years. The Briton missed out on the Games in
2008 because of injury, giving her success in London even more
emotional impact.
"She is one of those athletes who works for us from stadium
to catwalk to street," said Nick Craggs, UK Marketing Manager
for Adidas.
Sprinter Usain Bolt is one of the few track and field gold
medallists to have built international marketing appeal but
Craggs believes Ennis can succeed where others have failed.
"She is one of the faces of women's sport globally for
Adidas," he said.
"The awareness of who Jessica Ennis is and the understanding
of her as an athlete and an individual has gone up a few notches
on the global scale."
But when it comes to earnings, even Ennis will struggle to
close a gender gap that sees male tennis players, golfers,
Formula One drivers and soccer stars get paid far more than
their female counterparts.
No woman made it into the top 100 richest sports people in
Britain and Ireland in a report published in May.
"Commercially, she stands to make a lot of money," said
Simon Chadwick, professor of sports marketing at Coventry
University in central England.
"She will be a rich woman but she is not going to go
stratospheric and make the mega bucks of a (David) Beckham or
(Roger) Federer."