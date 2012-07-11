Olympics-Pistorius can run where he likes in relay, says IAAF

| JOHANNESBURG, July 11
JOHANNESBURG, July 11 South Africa's double
amputee Oscar Pistorius will not be forced to lead off in the
Olympic 4x400 metres relay, the International Amateur Athletics
Federation (IAAF) told Reuters on Wednesday.
Pistorius, who wears carbon fibre blades and was cleared to
compete against able-bodied athletes by the Court of Arbitration
for Sport in 2008, was named in South Africa's relay team last
week.
South African media reported that the IAAF would not allow
Pistorius to run in anything but the first leg due to concerns
over the safety of other athletes because of his prosthetics and
the rough and tumble nature of relay changeovers.
An IAAF spokesman said the position had not changed since
the world championships in Daegu last August.
"At the Daegu 2011 IAAF world championships the decision for
Oscar Pistorius to run the opening leg of the 4X400 relay was
taken by ASA (Athletics South Africa) and not by the IAAF," he
said via email.
"Now it will be the same for the Olympic Games. The decision
will be taken by Athletics South Africa. It was always like
this."
This, however, seemed to contradict what IAAF head Lamine
Diack said last year.
"This person is a particular case," Diack said at the Daegu
championships.
"The only thing we said to the South African federation is
that if he wants to run in the relay, he must run the first leg
to avoid danger to other athletes."
South Africa's Olympic chief Gideon Sam said on Wednesday
that they will not seek an IAAF ruling over the matter.
Sam, president of the South African Sports Confederation and
Olympic Committee (SASCOC), told Reuters it was up to the relay
team and coaching staff to decide where Pistorius runs.
"“We won't give in to any outside interference over where
Oscar is allowed to run, that would amount to discrimination,"
Sam said.
"The debate over whether he gets an advantage from his
blades is over and, like any relay team, be it athletics or
swimming, it is now up to the team to decide where he runs."
MEDAL INCENTIVES
Pistorius failed to meet SASCOC's stringent qualification
criteria for the 400m, but will still take part in the
individual event because he is a member of the relay team.
Although he did not run in the final, he was part of the
4x400m team that won silver in Daegu and is South Africa's
fastest runner over that distance this year.
“"Oscar ran a qualifying time in South Africa and has worked
very hard in running all over the world, so there's no reason
not to include him," Sam added.
South Africa's deputy minister of sport, Gert Oosthuizen,
said the government backed the 25-year-old athlete's selection.
"“As part of our drive to normalise society, we want to
mainstream disabled people, that is the declared policy of
government," Oosthuizen told Reuters.
"We always want them to be able to showcase what they can do
and to destigmatise them."
Sam also announced that SASCOC would pay incentives to all
South Africa's medal winners at the Olympics.
Gold medalists will receive 400,000 rand ($48,800), silver
200,000 rand and bronze 80,000 rand.
($1 = 8.1984 South African rand)
(Editing by Toby Davis)