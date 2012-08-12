UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Kiprotich wins gold for Uganda

(Updates with quotes)
By John Mehaffey
LONDON Aug 12 Stephen Kiprotich drew
inspiration from Uganda's only previous Olympic champion and
capitalised on the benefits of training at altitude in Kenya to
win the London Games men's marathon on Sunday.
"I was unknown, now I am known," Kiprotich told reporters
after winning Uganda's first medal of the Games in the final
event of the athletics programme before thousands of cheering
spectators on the streets of London.
John Akii-Bua, who set a world record in the 1972 Munich
Games 400 metres hurdles final, was Uganda's only other Olympic
champion.
"I always kept him in mind," Kiprotich said after
accelerating away from Kenyans Wilson Kipsang and Abel Kirui
with six kilometres remaining in the 42.195km race past some of
London's most celebrated landmarks on a hot and humid morning.
"I saw him coming like a cheetah," exclaimed twice world
champion Kirui, who had been locked in a three-way battle with
Kiprotich and London champion Kipsang since the 30-km mark on a
loop course with one short and three long laps.
"It was very hard to control that kind of move."
Kipsang had taken the early lead, passing the halfway stage
in 63 minutes 15 seconds in a successful attempt to split the
field, before he was gradually reeled in by Kiprotich and Kirui.
"I took it out because the pace was so slow and I knew we
would have problems at the end so I tried to push," he
explained.
Kiprotich crossed the line in two hours eight minutes one
second, 26 seconds ahead of Kirui. Kipsang was 1:10 further
back.
His time, in his fourth marathon, was the third fastest at
the Olympic Games and his gold medal was the first of any kind
by a Ugandan distance runner.
Kiprotich, 23, trains in Eldoret with a number of elite
Kenyans, including Emmanuel Mutai, the east Africans' third man
in Sunday's race.
"The problem with Uganda is that there are no facilities,"
he said. "I come from an area where there are no facilities.
"I spend some time in Kenya, some in Uganda but most of my
time is spent in Kenya in a training camp.
"At the start of the race I thought either Kenya would win,
Ethiopia would win. Then I thought maybe I could move.
"It is our second gold medal. I made history for my people,
my coaches, my manager, for Uganda. I am happy."