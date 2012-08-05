Olympics-Athletics-Bolt sends emphatic message that he is back

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 Usain Bolt sent out a chilling
message to his rivals that the Jamaican defending champion is
fully fit and remains the man to beat in the Olympic 100 metres
as he romped to victory in his semi-final in 9.87 seconds on
Sunday.
There had been fears that Bolt was still struggling with a
tight hamstring but he looked lithe and loose and, easing up
with 30 metres to go, looked in form to win the final later on
Sunday and possibly threaten his world record of 9.58 seconds.
American Justin Gatlin, the 2004 winner back in action after
a doping ban, impressively won the first heat in 9.82 but former
world record holder Asafa Powell was only third in 9.94 and was
hoping to scrape into the final as a fast loser despite getting
a great start.
"(The track is) very fast. I hope we see something amazing
tonight," Gatlin told reporters.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)