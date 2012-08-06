Olympics-Bolt brand has unique appeal for sponsors

* Bolt brand to expand after lightning strikes twice
* Chance to raise profile in U.S. market
* Move beyond track and field
By Keith Weir
LONDON, Aug 6 Jamaican Usain Bolt leaves his
rivals trailing on the track and will outsell them off it by
combining his unparalleled athletic achievement with personal
appeal.
Bolt looks certain to improve on annual earnings of $20
million after retaining his 100 metres Olympic title and the
world record on Sunday night. He needs a higher profile in the
United States to join the ranks of the very richest athletes but
that should not be beyond the fastest man in the world.
The gangly 25-year-old, tall for his sport at 1.96 metres
(6ft 5in), is an advertising man's dream. His name is made for
his profession and he has won fans on the biggest global stage
with a unique cocktail of cheek and cool.
"The fastest man of all time is a big statement to be able
to make," said Joel Seymour-Hyde of sports marketing agency
Octagon. "Beyond that, you have his stature. He is an
iconic-looking figure.
"Then you have the charisma and personality. 100 metre
runners are always big on bravado but it's unique to have
someone so smiley and relaxed," he said.
Famous for his much-mimicked "Lightning Bolt" pose at the
end of races, Bolt has a series of lucrative sponsorship deals.
He is the face of German sportswear company Puma,
which also sponsors the Jamaican national team. He also looms
large on a poster for Olympic sponsor Visa adorning the
Westfield shopping centre on the edge of the Olympic Park.
Bolt's success was a fillip for Puma, number three in
sportswear sales behind Nike and Adidas,
which said last month it would cut back on sponsorship deals
after second quarter earnings slumped.
Puma is not an Olympic sponsor and can only start a fresh
marketing campaign built around Bolt next week once the Games
are over.
ATLANTIC CROSSING
Puma has tapped into Jamaica's image as a laid-back and
vibrant country to help sell Bolt and his team mates, and
signed up Cedella Marley, daughter of reggae music great Bob
Marley, to design Jamaica's Olympic kit.
Bolt, in return, has helped refresh the image of the
Caribbean island, said Peter Walshe of brand specialists
Millward Brown.
Walshe said Bolt's calm in the face of immense stress
widened his appeal.
"With Bolt, there is something that goes beyond sport. It's
his attitude to life, how he conquers pressure with humour, that
mixture of humility and arrogance," he said.
He compared Bolt's marketability with former England soccer
captain David Beckham, one of the most well-known sports
celebrities Britain has produced.
Beckham broke the back of the all-important U.S. market
after joining LA Galaxy, and ranks 8th in Forbes' latest survey
of top earning sports personalities. Bolt was the highest track
and field athlete but only 63rd overall in a list topped by
boxer Floyd Mayweather.
"He absolutely has the ability to crack the U.S. market,"
said Mike Principe, CEO of TLA Worldwide, a company which
represents U.S. hurdler Lolo Jones as well as baseball players
and golfers.
Track and field does not have the regular exposure enjoyed
by the biggest U.S. sports and has to exploit the Olympic
spotlight every four years, Principe said.
Puma was certain to step up marketing efforts after London.
"I would make use of his big personality, smile and humour,"
Principe said.
"Demographically, he is going to appeal quite heavily to the
younger American male," he added. "I think you will also find a
fair number of women interested in Usain as well."