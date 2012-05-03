PREVIEW-Olympics-Bolt may face surprise challenge in 100m

| KINGSTON
KINGSTON May 3 Triple Olympic champion Usain
Bolt could have an unexpected challenger when the Jamaican world
record holder runs his first 100 metres on Saturday.
Asafa Powell, who held the world record before Bolt became
athletics' biggest star, is considering switching from the 200
to the 100 at the Jamaica International Invitational because of
a minor groin injury.
Meeting official Donald Quarrie said no decision had been
made, but the sprinter's agent said they are evaluating all
options.
Powell originally had been scheduled to run the 200 against
100 metres world champion Yohan Blake, but the groin injury has
the world's third fastest man contemplating a move to the
shorter, less stressful distance.
"If I don't run the 200 and get in the 100, that would be
fine with me because this is what I'm training for and I have to
be ready at anytime," Powell told Reuters. "I feel good so we'll
see."
With the London Olympics less than 85 days away, Bolt is
hoping to make the race a test of his preparations with or
without Powell. His only race of the season has been a 4x100
metres relay.
"I continue to work towards the Olympics with one aim in
sight: defending my titles," the world 100 and 200 metres world
record holder said. "I am just working at keeping injury free
and putting all the hard work together at the right time."
Saturday could be an early look at that work, especially if
Powell joins a field that already includes 2008 Olympic silver
medallist Richard Thompson of Trinidad and Tobago, talented
Jamaicans Nesta Carter and Michael Frater and Antigua Olympian
Daniel Bailey.
The women's 100 also is expected to be a fast one with
American world champion Carmelita Jeter expected to face world
bronze medallist Kelly-Ann Baptiste of Trinidad and Tobago and
Olympic silver medallists Kerron Stewart and Sherone Simpson of
Jamaica.
There are also strong line-ups in the women's 400 where
Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu of Britain faces 2009 world
champion Sanya Richards-Ross and the men's 400 hurdles where
American Bershawn Jackson will oppose Jamaican Danny McFarlane.
(Editing By Gene Cherry and Frank Pingue)