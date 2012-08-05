UPDATE 4-Olympics-Athletics-Brilliant Bolt scorches to 100m gold

* Bolt wins 100 in second-fastest time ever run
* 9.63-second sprint leaves 80,000 fans in awe
* Blake seals Jamaican 1-2, Gatlin third
By Mitch Phillips
LONDON, Aug 5 Usain Bolt achieved his aim of
becoming a sporting legend on Sunday as he scorched to the
second-fastest 100 metres ever seen, a superb 9.63 seconds, to
become the first man to win back to back Olympic titles on the
track.
The Jamaican's 9.58-second run to win the 2009 world title
is the only quicker time and Sunday's brilliant display silenced
the doubters who predicted his hamstring problems would open the
door for his rivals in one of the most eagerly-anticipated races
in history.
World champion Yohan Blake made it a Jamaican 1-2 when he
won silver in 9.75 seconds and 2004 Olympic champion Justin
Gatlin of the United states grabbed bronze in 9.79 as the first
seven men all broke 10 seconds. Asafa Powell pulled up with a
groin injury near the end to ruin a potential Jamaican sweep.
Blake's time equalled his personal best and Gatlin beat his.
Tyson Gay finished fourth in a season's best 9.80 seconds with
fellow American Ryan Bailey fifth in an equal PB of 9.88.
But the night was all about Bolt, who has said repeatedly
that he needed back-to-back titles to cement his place among the
sport's "legends".
He now stands alongside Carl Lewis as the only men with two
100 metres golds, though the American's second in 1988 came only
after race winner Ben Johnson was disqualified for doping.
Having been disqualified for a false start in last year's
world championships final Bolt was never going to risk a flying
getaway but he was into his running quickly and up with his key
rivals within a few metres.
Blake, who beat him in the Jamaican trials, and Gatlin, back
in the mix after serving a doping ban and Powell were all going
well but they needed to have clear air if they were to have any
chance of an upset.
His face crunched in concentration, Bolt overhauled them
soon after halfway and he, the rest of the field and 80,000
roaring fans knew it was over.
FULL BORE
He crossed the line with his eyes on the clock, his face
revealing a look more of relief than joy, before he pointed to
the sky and carried on at almost full bore round the bend to
soak up the adulation of the delirious crowd.
"When I went out in the first run, I felt 'I can do this,'
Bolt told the BBC in reference to his opening heat on Saturday.
"I was slightly worried about my start, I didn't want to
false start again. So I think I sat in the blocks a little bit,
I don't think it was the best reaction in the world, but I
executed and that was the key.
"Remember I told you my coach said 'stop worrying about your
start', the best of your race is at the end, that's where you
rule. So I stopped worrying about the start and I executed, so
it worked."
Bolt will now bid to complete an unprecedented double-double
by retaining his 200 metres title and will also seek a sixth
sprint gold in the 4x100 metres relay.
Running with him then will be Blake, whose rivalry with his
team mate, friend and training partner could keep athletics fans
drooling for years.
"Usain knows what it takes, he is a world beater and he is
the fastest man in the world," said Blake. "But I got a medal in
my first Olympic games and a lot of that is down to Usain and
our coach."
Gatlin, who served a four-year ban for his second doping
offence, was delighted to be involved.
"A lot of people on twitter and facebook think that I'm the
bad guy but I'm not and I had to prove that tonight," he said.
"I remember last year I couldn't even be here (before, but
to be part of this race for me is just incredible. i just wanted
to be on that podium."
Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also retained her women's
title to give her country a flying start in their sprint
showdown with the United States.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)