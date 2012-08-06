UPDATE 5-Olympics-Athletics-Brilliant Bolt scorches to sprint gold

* Bolt wins 100 in second-fastest time ever run
* 9.63 seconds sprint leaves 80,000 fans in awe
* Blake seals Jamaican 1-2, Gatlin comes third
LONDON, Aug 5 Usain Bolt achieved his aim of
becoming a sporting legend on Sunday as he scorched to the
second-fastest 100 metres ever, a superb 9.63 seconds, to become
the first man to win back-to-back Olympic sprint titles on the
track.
The Jamaican's 9.58-second run to take the 2009 world title
is the only quicker time and Sunday's brilliant display silenced
the doubters who predicted his hamstring problems would open the
door for his rivals in one of the most eagerly-anticipated races
in history.
World champion Yohan Blake made it a Jamaican 1-2 when he
won silver in 9.75 seconds and 2004 Olympic champion Justin
Gatlin of the United States grabbed bronze in 9.79 as the first
seven men all broke 10 seconds.
Asafa Powell pulled up with a groin injury near the end to
ruin a potential Jamaican sweep.
Blake's time equalled his personal best and Gatlin beat his.
Tyson Gay finished fourth in a season's best 9.80 seconds with
fellow American Ryan Bailey fifth in an equal PB of 9.88.
But the night was all about Bolt, who had said repeatedly
that he needed back-to-back titles to cement his place among the
sport's "legends".
He now stands alongside Carl Lewis as the only men with two
100 metres golds, though the American's second in 1988 came only
after race winner Ben Johnson of Canada was disqualified for
doping.
"After the semi-finals I was really confident because my
legs felt great, my execution was great so I was really
confident in myself," Bolt told reporters.
"I never remembered I was running against the clock until it
was 30 metres to go, then 'world record' popped into my head.
"I looked across at the clock but it was too late to do
anything about it then. It was the second fastest time in the
world, so I am happy."
Having been disqualified for a false start in last year's
world championships final Bolt was never going to risk a flying
getaway but he was into his running quickly and up with his key
rivals within a few metres.
"I was slightly nervous before I came out but after the cheer
that I got when they were introducing me, all those jitters went
away. I was like this is it, this is game time," Bolt said.
"Remember I told you my coach said, 'Stop worrying about
your start, the best of your race is at the end, that's where
you rule'. So I stopped worrying about the start and I executed,
so it worked."
Blake, who beat him in the Jamaican trials, Gatlin, back in
the mix after serving a doping ban, and Powell were all going
well but they needed clear air to have any chance of an upset.
His face scrunched in concentration, Bolt overhauled them
soon after halfway and the Jamaican, the rest of the field and
80,000 roaring fans knew it was over.
ADORING CROWD
He crossed the line with his eyes on the clock, his face
revealing a look more of relief than joy, before he pointed to
the sky and carried on at almost full pace round the bend to
soak up the adulation of the delirious crowd.
Bolt will now bid to complete an unprecedented double-double
by retaining his 200 metres title and will also seek a sixth
Olympic sprint gold in the 4x100 metres relay.
Running with him then will be Blake, whose rivalry with his
team mate, friend and training partner could keep athletics fans
drooling for years.
"Usain knows what it takes, he is a world beater and he is
the fastest man in the world," said Blake. "But I got a medal in
my first Olympic Games and a lot of that is down to Usain and
our coach."
Gatlin, who served a four-year ban for his second doping
offence, was delighted to be involved.
"A lot of people on twitter and facebook think that I'm the
bad guy but I'm not and I had to prove that tonight," he said.
"...to be part of this race for me is just incredible. I
just wanted to be on that podium."
Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also retained her women's
100 metres title to give her country a flying start in their
sprint showdown with the United States.
