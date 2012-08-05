Olympics-Athletics-No worries, says vindicated Bolt

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 6 While the world speculated about
Usain Bolt's form and fitness, the man himself never had any
doubts and the Jamaican's "no worries" approach was vindicated
wonderfully when he won his second Olympic 100 metres gold in
spectacular style on Sunday.
"All I know is what I'm capable of and if I can run 9.6 then
nobody is going to beat me," he told Reuters in June. "If
everything is right there should be no problem."
And on a cool August night in front of 80,000 fans clutching
the hottest ticket in sport, he did just that, and they didn't,
and there wasn't.
His 9.63 was the second-fastest time ever, behind his own
9.58 from Berlin, and was enough to leave compatriot Yohan Blake
and American Justin Gatlin trailing for the minor medals.
A tight hamstring, a stiff back, a car crash, defeats by his
upstart training partner Blake and a thousand enquiries about
his readiness to race were all blown into the ether by another
wonderful display of sprinting from the biggest draw of the
Games.
Michael Phelps may have more medals and Britain's supremely
successful home athletes might raise a louder cheer but Bolt is
and has always been the focal point of the London Olympics.
"Some of you guys doubted me. I just had to show the world I
was the greatest," he told reporters, before admitting to a few
moments of his own uncertainty.
"The trials woke me up. Yohan gave me a wake-up call," he
said. "He knocked on my door and said 'Usain this is the Olympic
year, wake up' after that I refocused and got my head together."
MIND REFOCUSED
With his mind refocused and his hamstring finessed back into
shape by the healing hands of renowned German sports doctor
Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt, Bolt was always going to be
unbeatable in London.
In truth, any doubts had been dispelled in the semi-finals
when he clocked 9.87 despite coasting for the last 30 metres.
There was none of the tightness or uncharacteristically
laboured movement on display when he trailed Blake on home soil
and then needed massage on the track to loosen his hamstring,
immediately offering a sliver of encouragement to his rivals who
had thought they would be racing for second.
As the Games drew nearer and Bolt withdrew from a planned
200 metres race in Monaco, the rumour mill went into overdrive.
Former champion Maurice Greene predicted victory for Blake,
re-admitted drugs cheat Gatlin suddenly became a contender - the
doomsday scenario for Olympic, athletics and anti-doping
officials - and nearly men Asafa Powell and Tyson Gay dared to
wonder if this could, after all, be their moment.
It was the first time since 1968 that the four current
fastest men in the world had all made it to the start line - but
Bolt was always going to be head man if he was healthy.
His winning time was fantastic, an Olympic record of course,
and the performance supreme. There was no dance over the line as
in Beijing, though, this time more of a teeth-gritted grimace of
satisfaction, and the way he tore round the bend for a half-lap
of honour at virtual race pace gave some indication of the
outpouring of relief.
Some may have been disappointed not to have seen a world
record, but not Bolt who has consistently said he is driven by
titles not times.
Next on the horizon is his attempt to retain the 200 metres
title, for an extraordinary and unprecedented double-double,
followed by the 4x100m relay, with Jamaica looking for back to
back wins.
The suggestion that he has already done enough to achieve
his longed-for "legend" status will probably not have too many
dissenters now, and certainly not if he wins the 200.
But, just in case, the 25-year-old has something else up his
sleeve. Asked if he planned to race in Rio De Janeiro in 2016 he
said. "I hope I'm there... I'm looking forward it."
He is not alone.
