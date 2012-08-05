FACTBOX-Olympics-Athletics-Breakdown of men's 100m final

LONDON Aug 5 Jamaica's Usain Bolt won his
second successive 100 metres Olympic gold medal on Sunday. Here
is a look at how the race's top contenders performed on the
night.
1ST: GOLD (TIME: 9.63)
USAIN BOLT: JAMAICA: AGE: 25.
"Some of you guys doubted me. Just had to show the world I
was the greatest. It means I'm one step closer to being a
legend. I have the 200 (metres) to go."
If he felt any pressure, you would never have known it.
Bolt retained his 100m title in style, warming up an adoring
crowd with some mimed DJ moves on the start line before getting
down to business and setting an Olympic record time of 9.63
seconds to take gold.
Fears of a costly slow start evaporated as the world's
fastest man picked up pace. At the 70m mark he looked in line
with his rivals before shifting gears in what is always his most
dominant final few metres.
Dipping at the finish, eyes fixed on the clock, Bolt raced
onwards towards a screaming crowd with his arms aloft. The
victory, four years on from 100m and 200m gold in Beijing,
reaffirmed Bolt's position as probably the greatest sprinter
ever.
2ND: SILVER (TIME: 9.75)
YOHAN BLAKE: JAMAICA: AGE: 22.
"To be the second-fastest man in the world behind Bolt is an
honour."
The 100m world champion is renowned for his explosive starts
and many thought another in London might give Blake the edge
over his training partner and compatriot Bolt.
"The Beast", as Blake is nicknamed, started well but so did
everyone else. Flanked by America's Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay
the three of them looked in contention until Bolt blasted off
once more with 30 metres to go.
Gatlin applied the heaviest pressure before taking bronze
but Blake resisted long enough to cross the line second,
equalling the personal best he set at the Jamaican trials where
victory over Bolt had propelled him into headlines around the
world.
3RD: BRONZE (TIME: 9.79)
JUSTIN GATLIN: UNITED STATES: AGE: 30.
"A lot of people on Twitter and Facebook think that I'm the
bad guy but I'm not and I had to prove that tonight."
Gatlin had set the fastest ever Olympic 100m semi-final time
and looked in determined mood on the start line for the final,
pacing towards the camera before giving his trademark salute.
At the halfway stage the 2004 Olympic champion led the race,
just, before being passed in a blur by the two Jamaicans. His
time of 9.79 was a personal best and pushed him into the medals
by one hundredth of a second ahead of team mate Tyson Gay.
Gatlin was returning to the Olympics after serving a
four-year ban for testing positive for a banned hormone
testosterone.
4TH: (TIME: 9.80)
TYSON GAY: UNITED STATES: AGE: 29.
"I tried man, I tried my best. I just came up short."
Those words from a sobbing Gay summed up a race he never
looked like winning once the gun went off.
The furthest back on the night of those challenging Bolt's
crown, Gay, the world's second fastest man and 2007 world
champion, set a season's best time but it was not enough.
Injuries have disrupted much of Gay's career, keeping him at
less than full strength in 2008 in Beijing where he bowed out in
the semi-finals.
5TH: (TIME: 9.88)
RYAN BAILEY: UNITED STATES: AGE: 23.
The highly-rated American equalled his personal best time
but never threatened to compete with the front runners.
The best of the rest on the night, Bailey was comfortably
ahead of Churandy Martina (6th) of the Netherlands, Trinidad and
Tobago's Richard Thompson (7th) and Jamaica's Asafa Powell who
pulled up injured.
8TH: (TIME 11.99)
ASAFA POWELL: JAMAICA: AGE: 29.
"I am very disappointed, I knew I would be up there with the
medals."
Former world record holder Powell limped over the line in
last place and knelt crumpled on the track in despair after
injuring his groin just moments into the race.
Many had thought there was a realistic prospect of a clean
sweep for the Jamaicans before the race.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by Ed Osmond)