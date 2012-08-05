Olympics-Athletics-Disappointment again for nearly man Powell

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 Jamaica's Asafa Powell remains the
nearly man of sprinting after pulling up injured in the Olympic
100 metres final won by compatriot Usain Bolt on Sunday.
Powell got a good start and was in contention at halfway but
he suddenly slowed and jogged across the line in 11.99, over two
seconds behind the seventh-placed finisher Richard Thompson of
Trinidad & Tobago.
Meanwhile, Bolt, who ran an Olympic record of 9.63, was
already on his victory lap with his training partner Yohan
Blake, second in 9.75.
Powell dropped to one knee and looked at the result showing
on the big screen just above the brightly burning Olympic flame.
He was the only man not to break 10 seconds.
As 80,000 people chanted 'Usain, Usain' and the stands
flickered with the light of camera flashes, Powell quietly
disappeared into the bowels of the stadium to face the waiting
media.
"I injured myself. It felt good being out there in the final
but I wanted to do something different. I injured my groin,"
Powell told reporters, the disappointment clearly etched on his
face.
The sight of Bolt's back has taunted Powell since his
younger rival burst on to the scene in 2007.
Powell has held the world record and is the most prolific
sub-10 seconds sprinter of all time but the only individual
medals he has from the major championships are world bronzes
from 2007 and 2009.
That and his fifth-placed finishes at the 2004 and 2008
Olympics raised questions about Powell's mental strength but he
told reporters before the Shanghai Diamond League meeting in May
he had pinpointed the problem.
The 29-year-old may have cured any mental fragility but that
cannot be said of his body.
Powell missed the 2011 world championships with a groin
injury and pulled out of the London Grand Prix last month with a
similar problem.
He has previously said he has no plans to retire and has not
ruled out racing on until the 2016 Games in Brazil. His body,
however, may have other ideas.
