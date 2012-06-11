INTERVIEW-Olympics-Gay confident he will make U.S. team

| RALEIGH, North Carolina, June 11
RALEIGH, North Carolina, June 11 Tyson Gay has a
few aches and pains and still feels rusty but his fine display
at the weekend has left him confident of making the U.S. team
for the London Olympics, the American 100 metres record holder
said on Monday.
Gay, in his first appearance for nearly a year following hip
surgery, clocked 10.00 seconds into a headwind to win the B race
at the New York Diamond League meeting on Saturday.
The time put the 2009 world championship silver medallist,
and the world's second fastest man behind Jamaican Usain Bolt,
in the mix to win an Olympic spot in the ultra-competitive U.S.
trials at Eugene, Oregon in less than three weeks.
Only the top three finishers in each event qualify for next
month's London Games.
"It is going to be a dogfight," Gay told Reuters in a
telephone interview from Boston.
"I think (2004 Olympic champion Justin) Gatlin is running
the best of anyone in the United States right now. Walter Dix
(and) Mike Rodgers are also running well ... (but) I feel
confident in making the team."
Gay, who could not even jog until March, said he did not
feel as bad physically as he thought he would after Saturday's
race.
"That was my first time running in so long but I didn't feel
as sore as I thought I would," said the sprinter who has teamed
up with sponsors Gillette to gift $25,000 to the high school
track and field programme at Lexington, Kentucky where his
career began.
"I think these next two weeks are very critical for me to
train smart. I think that will help me get over the hump.
"The only time I feel pain is when I come into knee
flexion," added the 2007 world champion.
An injury in the 200 metres at the trials left Gay at less
than full speed for the 2008 Beijing Games and he went out in
the semi-finals of the 100, denying him a chance of a first
Olympic medal.
Although defeating Bolt and world champion training partner
Yohan Blake would be a tough proposition in London, Gay is still
hoping to pick up a medal if he qualifies.
"That would be very special," said the softly-spoken
American. "That would solidify my career.
"That is the only thing I am missing besides the world
record. But records come and go.
"Once I get a medal I will be able to keep that close to me
for the rest of my life."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)